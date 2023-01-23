Valley Health opens new Pea Ridge OB/GYN women’s health clinic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, Valley Health saw patients at its new Pea Ridge location for the first time. The 20,000-square-foot facility is equipped with 27 exam rooms and offers services of a wide variety.

“When we choose a new location, we always take a look at the needs in whatever community we’re in,” said Chief Financial Officer Mary-Beth Brubeck.

Patients will have access to annual exams, preventative screenings, infertility treatment, family planning, contraception, and care for bladder disorders.

“We have procedure rooms where we can do minor procedures apart from being at the hospital. Just a whole array of services that will help us take better care of the community,” said Dr. Amber Kuhl.

Valley Health doctors and officials believe that the new location along U.S. 60 helps to alleviate the burden of travel for patients in the Pea Ridge area.

“I think it is very important for patients to have a close-by location where they can easily get in their car and drive a short distance that is not too far away from their home. They can get the care that they need,” said Dr. Caleb Huff.

The facility will also house a business center where billing, marketing, finances, and various administrative work will be handled. Valley Health officials say quality care is always their first priority and it will be ensured at the new location.

“I think all of our providers are committed to the mission and making sure that we can take care of patients regardless of their ability to pay. That is always important to us,” Brubeck said.

