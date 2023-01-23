Winter Adventure Weekend at Carter Caves State Resort Park

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Winter Adventure Weekend is an annual event held on the last full weekend of January at Carter Caves State Resort Park in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

They offer activities and workshops for anyone interested in the great outdoors.

Whether you are a beginner or advanced adventurer, you can go hiking, rappelling, climbing, tree climbing, canoeing, and kayaking.

They also offer wild cave tours, winter survival workshops, and much more.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.