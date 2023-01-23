Winter Adventure Weekend at Carter Caves State Resort Park

Winter Adventure Weekend at Carter Caves State Resort Park
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Winter Adventure Weekend is an annual event held on the last full weekend of January at Carter Caves State Resort Park in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

They offer activities and workshops for anyone interested in the great outdoors.

Whether you are a beginner or advanced adventurer, you can go hiking, rappelling, climbing, tree climbing, canoeing, and kayaking.

They also offer wild cave tours, winter survival workshops, and much more.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
One person injured in shooting
South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at business.
Police investigating robbery at business
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
One person is dead following a structure fire, according to the Huntington Fire Chief.
One dead after a structure fire

Latest News

'American Auto' star Ana Gasteyer on Studio 3
‘American Auto’ star Ana Gasteyer on Studio 3
West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
VA program matches volunteers with lonely veterans
VA program matches volunteers with lonely veterans
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Childers was convicted of distributing and possessing child pornography.
Man convicted on child pornography charges