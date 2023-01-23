Woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart

By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store.

Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognizes this woman.

The alleged theft happened at the Wal-Mart in Barboursville on Jan. 19, 2023.

Investigators said this woman left the store without paying for more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-634-4672.

