Woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store.

Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognizes this woman.

The alleged theft happened at the Wal-Mart in Barboursville on Jan. 19, 2023.

Investigators said this woman left the store without paying for more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-634-4672.

