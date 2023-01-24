Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant

Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant(WSAZ with permission (courtesy of Todd Nelson))
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911.

Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60.

There’s no word yet if anyone was injured.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

