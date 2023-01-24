Choosing the right hearing aid with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

Choosing The Right Hearing Aid with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the beginning of the new year, and everyone is focused on their health.

Dr. Rebecca Brashears stopped by First Look at Four with some tips to make sure your hearing is in top shape for 2023.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wanted by detectives in theft investigation
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
Eddie Belcher
Man’s death investigated as homicide
South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at business.
Police investigating robbery at business
Name released in apartment fire investigation
Name released in connection with apartment fire investigation
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky

Latest News

Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 01/23/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Show choir weekly wrap
Nitro Showcat Classic