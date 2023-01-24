Clean water, non-profits awarded millions

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear spent the morning in Pike County, announcing millions of dollars to be awarded for expansion of clean water and support for non-profit organizations.

The governor made a commitment of $3.5 million to communities in Pike County for the Cleaner Water Program. Elkhorn City will receive $82,536 to improve the wastewater collection system and $303,597 to built a new water main for 350 homes.

The Mountain Water District will receive $1,926,262 to replace leak-prone waterlines. Another $313,000 will go toward installing a waterline to provide water to four unserved homes in the Peach Orchard area.

“Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”

The town of Pikeville will be receiving $624,915 to extend sewer service to an area of the Cedar Creek Subdivision and $313,520 to upgrade the water treatment plant.

