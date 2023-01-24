Crews make progress on new Huntington Fire Station on 20th Street

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In just a few months, Huntington will be home to a brand new fire station that’s been in the works for quite a while.

The new station on 20th street may not be finished yet, but crews already know the blueprints by heart.

They’re excited to have a new place to work and live during their long, 24-hour shifts.

“As you can see now we’re through with the masonry stage, we’ve still got some concrete that needs to be poured,” said Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller. “The project is on time, we’re looking at a June ‘23 occupancy of this building where we’ll actually be able to move the firefighters in.”

Some new, state-of-the-art equipment they’ll have includes a breathing system to fill and take care of their air tanks in-house, washing machines specifically designed for gear and special rooms for getting out of their gear so the harmful fire chemicals don’t transfer into their living area.

“One of the great features is the strategic location of it,” said Fuller. “It’s on this side of the underpass so when there are transportation or other issues it positions us to better respond to emergencies that might occur.”

Huntington fire crews have been having bi-weekly meetings with the construction company to make sure this $5.6 million facility is well-suited for safety and comfort because of how much time they’ll be spending here.

“When they go out and deal with these very difficult situations it’s important for them to have an environment conducive to tending to their mental and physical needs,” Fuller said.

“You ask about the history of the other buildings, the history is very significant to all of us,” said Captain Steve McCormick. “We also know this building’s going to have history too. We’re building it to hopefully be here for a hundred years.”

The Fire Department is named after former Huntington Mayor, Joseph L. Williams.

