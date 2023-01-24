Deputies investigate car break-in

DUPONT CITY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Deputies arrested a man after receiving reports of someone breaking into a car in Dupont City.

The incident happened Jan. 23 in the 1600 block of W. Dupont Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene they found the suspect about a block away from where the car was broken into.

Travis Farley, 31, of Dupont City, was charged with breaking and entering to a car and destruction of property. Investigators said Farley was found with tools at the time of his arrest.

Farley is in the South Central Regional Jail.

