Two treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire

Charleston apartment fire
Charleston apartment fire(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at an apartment building.

The call came into dispatchers at Metro 911 just after 9:30 a.m. for a fire at a two-story apartment building at the corner of block of Britton Street and Crescent Road.

Charleston Fire, Police and EMS crews all responded to the scene.

Fire officials said twelve people live in the building but all got out safely. Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, according to Charleston Fire officials.

At this time, fire crews believe the fire started on the top floor of the building, but the cause is under investigation.

