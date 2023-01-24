Floyd Co. deputy jailer arrested, officials confirm

Aaron Rounds
Aaron Rounds(Pike County Detention Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky deputy jailer was arrested for misconduct, according to an arrest warrant.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley confirmed Aaron Rounds was charged with assault and official misconduct for assaulting a prisoner in the Floyd County Jail.

An arrest warrant stated Rounds hit an inmate “with his fist and a weapon several times” on Jan. 13. During that time, the warrant stated Rounds was acting in his role as deputy jailer.

Floyd County Jailer Steve Little told WYMT the incident is being investigated by the Floyd County Attorney’s Office and the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Little reassured the jail is a clean, safe and secure environment.

Rounds was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wanted by detectives in theft investigation
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
Eddie Belcher
Man’s death investigated as homicide
South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at business.
Police investigating robbery at business
Name released in apartment fire investigation
Name released in connection with apartment fire investigation
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky

Latest News

Charleston apartment fire
Two treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire
Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 01/23/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Choosing The Right Hearing Aid with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Choosing the right hearing aid with Ascent Audiology & Hearing