KSP detective says man admitted to killing woman found in SUV after I-75 chase

David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a murder case that unraveled during a southern Kentucky police chase.

David Reed was in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested after a multi-county chase that ended in Laurel County.

Kentucky State Police says the body of 53-year-old Rachel Carder was found in a plastic tote in the back of Reed’s SUV.

He’s facing a list of charges including murder and abuse of a corpse.

A KSP detective testified Tuesday morning that Reed admitted to knowing Carder and causing her death.

‘’He advised that he had known Ms. Carder for quite a while, at least over a year. He advised there was a physical altercation with this female. He advised he caused her death,” testified Det. Jake Royal.

Investigators have not yet determined where the murder happened.

The trooper also said four KSP cruisers were damaged in the chase.

Reed’s case was waived to a grand jury. The grand jury will now consider a possible indictment against Reed. The grand jury is expected to meet by the end of February.

Reed remains in the Laurel County jail on a $1 million bond.

