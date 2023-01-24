Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was arrested for fetal homicide following a domestic violence incident.

Police charged 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas with fetal homicide, strangulation and assault-domestic violence.

According to Vasquez-Barradas’s arrest citation, a female victim reported that she and Vasquez-Barradas got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

The victim was 18 weeks pregnant. She says Vasquez-Barradas shoved her to the ground four separate times and proceeded to kick her in the stomach three times.

The victim also says he placed his hands around her throat while she was on the ground and intentionally strangled her.

The arrest citation says Vasquez-Barradas denied kicking the victim but stated he did grab her and caused her to fall onto her back and stomach during the altercation.

The victim was carrying his child.

The citation says medical staff reported that the placenta for the unborn child separated from the mother’s abdominal wall during the trauma. Medical staff stated that the placental abruption caused the death of the fetus.

The citation also says the mother suffered serious physical injury due to the internal injuries sustained.

Vasquez-Barradas is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

