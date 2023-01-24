Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage

Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was arrested for fetal homicide following a domestic violence incident.

Police charged 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas with fetal homicide, strangulation and assault-domestic violence.

According to Vasquez-Barradas’s arrest citation, a female victim reported that she and Vasquez-Barradas got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

The victim was 18 weeks pregnant. She says Vasquez-Barradas shoved her to the ground four separate times and proceeded to kick her in the stomach three times.

The victim also says he placed his hands around her throat while she was on the ground and intentionally strangled her.

The arrest citation says Vasquez-Barradas denied kicking the victim but stated he did grab her and caused her to fall onto her back and stomach during the altercation.

The victim was carrying his child.

The citation says medical staff reported that the placenta for the unborn child separated from the mother’s abdominal wall during the trauma. Medical staff stated that the placental abruption caused the death of the fetus.

The citation also says the mother suffered serious physical injury due to the internal injuries sustained.

Vasquez-Barradas is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wanted by detectives in theft investigation
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
Eddie Belcher
Man’s death investigated as homicide
South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at business.
Police investigating robbery at business
Name released in apartment fire investigation
Name released in connection with apartment fire investigation
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky

Latest News

Aaron Rounds
Floyd Co. deputy jailer arrested, officials confirm
Charleston apartment fire
Two treated for smoke inhalation after apartment fire
Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 01/23/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Choosing The Right Hearing Aid with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Choosing the right hearing aid with Ascent Audiology & Hearing