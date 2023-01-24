Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court.

Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged.

Two people, Andrea Burnette and Terence Lamont Holmes, died in the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation revealed that Mitchell was allegedly involved in a drug trafficking organization which included Burnette, one of the victims.

In the days leading up to Burnette’s murder, the criminal complaint said Mitchell accused Burnette of stealing money and drugs from him.

Detectives said witness statements, along with digital and physical evidence indicated Keaton conspired with Mitchell to commit the murder of Burnette and Holmes.

Mitchell entered a not-guilty plea. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 7.

