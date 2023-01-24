Southern Fried Nuptials dinner show

Southern Fried Nuptials dinner show
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you love MAMA’S FAMILY come see SOUTHERN FRIED NUPTIALS Dinner Theater at Logan Country Club (715 Lincoln Highway Chapmanville WV 25508) on Feb. 3-5, 10-12 and our EXCLUSIVE Valentine’s Day Dinner Theater on February 14. Call 304-752-0253 for your tickets today!

Good Food! + Big Laughs! = A Great Time!

Director, Melissa Frye

Click here for more information and show times.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wanted by detectives in theft investigation
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
Eddie Belcher
Man’s death investigated as homicide
South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at business.
Police investigating robbery at business
Name released in apartment fire investigation
Name released in connection with apartment fire investigation
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky

Latest News

Gov. unveils new initiative to strengthen protective services
Governor announces improvements to protective services agencies
2023 travel trends and destinations
2023 travel trends and destinations
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Staying safe from cyberattacks
Staying safe from cyberattacks