Two sent to hospital after crash that knocked down power pole

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were sent to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash involving three vehicles.

According to emergency crews, the two people sustained minor injuries in the crash and were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The accident occurred at McFarland Street and Virginia Street East in Charleston.

AEP crews are responding to the scene to cut power to the power pole that was knocked down and damaged in the crash.

