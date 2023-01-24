Wednesday weather offers little of everything

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second in a series of late January southern storms will arrive by dawn Wednesday. While a little wet snow can fall at the onset of the storm, the main theme is for rain, wind and warmth on Wednesday. The exception is for some wet snow to start the day through Interior Southern Ohio mainly before sunrise Wednesday. That snow calculus changes as one travels the Scioto Trail toward Columbus and Rt. 32 to Cincinnati. That zone of Ohio will experience winter storm conditions with a sopping wet accumulation of snow.

Tonight clouds will increase with rain pre-dawn that may be mixed with wet snow. Low 323 but rising to 35 by the school bell. Wednesday rain and breezy to start then partly cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Highs near 60 will be accompanied by wind gusts to 40 mph.

Wednesday night will turn colder with a leftover rain shower. Still windy! Then overnight snow flurries will form. Low 32. Thursday and Friday wintry skies with off and on snow flurries and showers. The ground will be coated a few times. Highs in the 30s lows in the 20s.

The weekend with see sunshine on Saturday then rain from a new western storm will arrive on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.