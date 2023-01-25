Apartment fire reported in Charleston

By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building fire.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 got the call just after 3:00 p.m.

Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard.

Kanawha Boulevard East is shut down between Ruffner Avenue and Bradford Street at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story when updates are available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

