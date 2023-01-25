Bus driver shortage causing delays in drop-off and pick-up times

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In Kanawha County, the district says driver shortages have caused delays and changes to school bus service in the Elkview area.

“Drivers out of our Elkview bus terminal travel one-third of our total district miles and we are indeed seeing delays and changes to bus service in this area. Our drivers and supervisors do their very best to transport our students each and every day,” said spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools. ”We acknowledge and apologize for shortage-related disruptions.”

A training course for bus drivers in Kanawha County will begin next Monday. To sign up, tap here or call 304-348-6616.

Haylea Moles hopes to see interested drivers sign up. She lives on Frame Road and she begins her weekdays wondering if her daughter will get to school. Moles said the bus is 20 to 30 minutes late, forcing Haylea to leave for work before her daughter gets picked up.

“I don’t know if somebody is going to get her, if she is going to make it on the bus or if the bus if going to show up or left at home,” Moles said. “It has been off and on since October/November, but it has been everyday for the past two weeks.”

She said the bus comes as late as 7:50 a.m. with the last tardy bell at Elkview Middle School starting at 8 a.m.

“They get there as the tardy bell is ringing, so is she late for class, is it interrupting her class?” Moles said.

Kanawha County Schools said the Elkview Terminal has one of the highest shortages, and cold and flu season added extra staffing issues.

She said each day the bus comes about 40 minutes late to drop her daughter off.

“I shouldn’t have to get a text message from my daughter saying it’s freezing, ‘please come get me,’ and I am thirty minutes away from her myself,” Moles said. “I hope they get more bus drivers they need to pick them up on time. They should not be standing out in the cold everyday, shouldn’t have to worry if the bus is going to show up or when it’s going to show up.”

