Detectives find meth, fentanyl, guns inside home; 2 arrested

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two men were arrested Jan. 24 after detectives found methamphetamine, fentanyl, money, and guns inside a home, according to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

After receiving a tip that Charles Gall was in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug-related charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court, a search warrant was obtained, according to detectives.

Inside the home on Williams Road in Athens, methamphetamine, fentanyl, money, and guns were confiscated along with evidence of trafficking.

All items will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Identification for lab testing, according to the task force.

Charles Gall III, 33, of Athens and Waylon Troy, 30, of Athens were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having weapons while under disability.

Additional charges are expected.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the case.

