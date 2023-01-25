Finishing touches being installed at new Cabell County Sheriff’s field office

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been more than one year since construction began on the new Cabell County Sheriff field office in Ona.

Now, the construction is nearly complete.

“It’s going to make a big difference. It’s a big morale builder for the guys,” said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

The new building will have a garage, interview rooms, evidence storage, holding cells, and equipment onsite.

“Everything will be what it should be and what they deserve,” said Zerkle.

Six months ago, construction was halted after high winds damaged the trusses and caused everything to collapse.

“When I actually saw it that morning, it was devastating. We were on track. We were ahead of schedule and it was just one of those things that was really a blow to us, but we regrouped, dusted ourselves off and started moving forward,” said Zerkle.

The damages set them back a couple months and cost about $70,000 but Zerkle said they had insurance.

“It was one of those things. It was accident that’s what you have that for,” said Zerkle.

Construction is now in its final stages and Zerkle says furniture will be delivered next week.

He says he’s excited for the office to open because it will make things easier for his deputies to have everything under one roof.

“It’s kind of like a kid at Christmas, they’re ready to get in their new office,” said Zerkle.

Zerkle says the do not have an official opening date yet, but he hopes to have a grand opening at the end of February.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.