GW suffers 1st loss of season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took a while for the George Washington Patriots to lose a basketball game but it finally happened Tuesday night against South Charleston. The Black Eagles won by a final of 56-51. Also in West Virginia high school basketball, Huntington High beat St. Albans and Ripley is still unbeaten as they won at Lincoln County. Here are the highlights from all three games.

