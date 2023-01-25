HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

High school show choir competition season is underway as local groups criss-cross the Ohio Valley with an eye to state finals in spring.

Tony Cavalier had a front row seat for the Nitro Showcats Classic on Friday.

This week’s stop on the show choir circuit is at Poca High School for Musicfest.

Then in February and March... Hurricane, Winfield, Capital, Robert C. Byrd, and Cabell Midland will all host events as schools from as far away as Indiana and Virginia come to comepete.

