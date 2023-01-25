Parked car hit during hydroplane accident, officers say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver who told officers they hydroplaned crashed Wednesday morning along Washington Boulevard.

According to Huntington Police, the driver lost control and hit at least one parked car.

Traffic was stalled in both directions along that stretch of roadway as crews worked to clear the damaged cars.

No one was sent to the hospital.

