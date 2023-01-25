Parked car hit during hydroplane accident, officers say

Driver crashes into at least one parked car along Washington Blvd off Route 60, according to...
Driver crashes into at least one parked car along Washington Blvd off Route 60, according to Huntington Police.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver who told officers they hydroplaned crashed Wednesday morning along Washington Boulevard.

According to Huntington Police, the driver lost control and hit at least one parked car.

Traffic was stalled in both directions along that stretch of roadway as crews worked to clear the damaged cars.

No one was sent to the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
Woman wanted by detectives in theft investigation
Woman accused of theft at Walmart surrenders
Man accused of sexual assault/rape of underage victims
Man accused of sexual assault/rape of children
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64
Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital

Latest News

I-64 exit ramp shutdown in Cabell County
Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64
Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital