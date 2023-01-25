Power infrastructure upgrade proposed in Logan County

MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposed power project in Logan County would upgrade and replace lines and poles that have been in place for nearly a century.

Community members had a chance Tuesday evening to ask questions and get a look at proposed changes at an open house held by Appalachian Power in the gym at Man High School.

Power officials say deteriorating wooden poles that have been up since FDR was president would be replaced with steel ones, 17 miles of new transmission line would be installed, and new substations are proposed to be built in Argyle and Tin Branch. They say this would strengthen the electric grid and reduce outages for hundreds in the Whitman and Argyle areas.

“Replacing the older infrastructure, the thought is you’re creating a more reliable, more resilient infrastructure just because of the age of the system and the age of the equipment,” Jon Webster, the external affairs manager for Appalachian Power, said. “Increased reliability should be a benefit of this project.”

The power company is also seeking input from landowners to help determine the most ideal power line route.

Construction isn’t expected to begin until the fall of 2025 and conclude in the spring of 2027.

The project will require approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

