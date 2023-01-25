Recipes and tips for healthy living

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mediterranean Fried Rice Bowl

Yields: 4 servings

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

● ½ package Earth Grown Classic Meatless Meatballs

● 1 cup cherry tomatoes

● 1 tablespoon Simply Nature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

● 2 garlic cloves, minced

● Salt and pepper, to taste

● 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

● 1 tablespoon Simply Nature Organic Oregano Leaves

● 1 pouch Simply Nature Organic 90 Second Quinoa and Brown Rice

● Juice from ½ lemon

● chopped green onion, for serving

● Emporium Selection Crumbled Feta Cheese, for serving

Directions

1. Prepare the Earth Grown Classic Meatless Meatballs according to packageinstructions. Let them cool slightly, then slice into halves or quarters. Set aside.

2. Heat the olive oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add the tomatoes and letthem sit in the pan undisturbed for three minutes to blister on the bottom.

3. Add the garlic, salt and pepper and stir with the tomatoes. Let them cook foranotherthree minutes, stirring a few more times.

4. Add the chickpeas and oregano and stir to combine. Let cook for about two moreminutes.

5. Add in the packet of Simple Nature Organic 90 Second Quinoa and Brown Ricefollowed by two tablespoons of water. Stir to combine and let cook until the ricemixture is heated thoroughly.

6. Gently fold in the quartered meatballs and lemon juice.

7. Garnish with green onions and feta and serve immediately.

Sheet Pan Black Bean & Sweet Potato Nachos

Yields: 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

● 1 tablespoon Simply Nature 100% Avocado Oil

● 1 can Simply Nature Organic Black Beans

● 1 teaspoon Simply Nature Organic Garlic Powder

● 1 teaspoon Stonemill Onion Powder

● 1 teaspoon Simply Nature Organic Chili Powder

● 1 teaspoon Simply Nature Organic Ground Cumin

● ½ teaspoon Simply Nature Organic Oregano Leaves

● ¼ teaspoon Simply Nature Organic Crushed Red Pepper

● 1 bag Simply Nature Sweet Potato Chips

● 2 cups Simply Nature Organic Mexican Shredded Cheese

● 1 jar Simply Nature Organic Thick & Chunky Salsa

● ½ cup Simply Nature Light Sour Cream

● 1 avocado, diced

● Cilantro and green onion, for garnish

● Lime wedges, for serving

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Heat the avocado oil on a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the black beans andspices and cook for about five minutes until the flavors start to develop.

3. Carefully transfer the cooked black beans to a bowl. Use the back of a fork tomash the beans together to form a chunky refried beans texture. Set aside.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the sweet potato chips in asinglelayer evenly over the entire baking sheet. Toast the chips in the preheated oven forfiveminutes until you begin to smell the aroma of the chips.

5. Carefully remove the pan from the oven and top with half off the shredded cheese.Allow the heat from the chips to melt the cheese slightly. Then, top with dollops ofthe black bean mixture evenly distributed over the chips, followed by the remainingcheese. Return to the oven for another five minutes or until the cheese has fullymelted.

6. Remove from the oven. Add spoonfuls of the salsa evenly over the nachos. Top withdiced avocado and dollops of sour cream. Garnish with cilantro and green onion andserve with lime wedges.

Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes

Yields: 12 pancakes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

● 2 tablespoons Simply Nature Milled Flax Seeds

● 2 medium ripe bananas, mashed

● 1 teaspoon Stonemill Pure Vanilla Extract

● 1 ¼ cups Friendly Farms Unsweetened Original Almondmilk

● 2 cups Baker’s Corner Almond Flour

● 1 cup Baker’s Corner All-Purpose Flour (or 1 cup oat flour*)

● ½ teaspoon Simply Nature Organic Ground Cinnamon

● 2 teaspoons Baker’s Corner Baking Powder

● Pinch of salt

● Strawberries, blueberries and Baker’s Corner Milk Chocolate Chips, for topping

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Spray a baking sheet well with baking spray and set aside.

2. Make the flax egg by combining the ground flaxseeds with 5 tablespoons of water.Let sitfor 5-10 minutes until thickened.

3. Add the mashed banana, vanilla extract and almond milk to the flax egg and whiskwellto combine.

4. Add in the flours, cinnamon, baking powder and salt, whisking until combined.

5. Pour the pancake batter onto the pan and spread evenly.

6. Place the toppings of your choice evenly over the batter. Bake for 20 minutesuntilgolden brown. Let cool and serve.*To make oat flour, simply blend the same amount of old-fashioned oats on high speedin a blender until they form a flour-like consistency.

