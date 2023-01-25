SHERIFF | DUI driver with meth in pants kicks deputy in face during arrest

CAMPBELL’S CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver pulled over for driving erratically is behind bars after Kanawha County deputies say she resisted arrest and injured a deputy all while in possession of drugs.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany Hedrick, 40, of Blount, West Virginia was stopped by deputies around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 around Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road.

Deputies reported Hedrick showed signs and behaviors consistent with impairment and that she admitted to smoking marijuana that day.

When Hedrick stepped out of the vehicle for roadside field sobriety tests, deputies said she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies also say a large bulky item could be seen in the front of Hedrick’s pants.

When attempting to handcuff Hedrick, a deputy reported Hedrick began resisting and fought until both herself and the deputy fell on the ground.

When on the ground, Hedrick is accused of kicking the deputy in the face, injuring the deputy’s eye.

When the large bulky item that was seen in Hedrick’s pants was seized by law enforcement, it was revealed to be more than 30 grams of packaged methamphetamine.

A loaded .380 caliber pistol was also recovered from inside of Hedrick’s vehicle, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A Drug Recognition Expert of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office performed an evaluation and determined she was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle safely.

Hedrick was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, battery on a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

