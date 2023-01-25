Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency responders are at the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers early Wednesday morning.

Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 just past the Cross Lanes interchange.

Both westbound lanes are closed at this time.

Dispatchers say it appears one of the semitrucks was parked on the side of the road.

A second semi traveling westbound on I-64 was coming through when it hit the parked semi.

That has caused one of the semitrucks to jackknife, taking up both lanes of traffic.

One person was injured and they were taken to the hospitals, according to dispatchers.

No word on the severity of their injuries yet.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ one of the tractor-trailers was empty, while the other was hauling food.

There were reports of a fire on the interstate, but dispatchers say this was not the case. However, emergency responders are dealing with a fluid leak at the scene.

Both the WV DOH and WV DEP have been notified.

No word on when the road will reopen.

The eastbound lanes are unaffected as of 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.