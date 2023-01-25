Woman charged with murder following drug-related shooting pleads not guilty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman charged in connection with the shooting death of a man pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Autumn Hammond, 23, of Michigan is accused of shooting Jason Ellis on Nov. 13, 2021, according to Huntington Police.

According to HPD, patrol officers found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington laying on a front porch of a home with life-threatening injuries. (WSAZ)

Ellis was found with a gunshot wound to the torso after police were flagged down by a witness, officials report.

Police say Ellis was discovered lying on the front porch of a home along Washington Avenue.

A criminal complaint revealed police believe the deadly shooting was over 7 ounces of marijuana.

In the criminal complaint, police reported that Ellis’ girlfriend told them prior to the shooting Ellis stole roughly 7 ounces of marijuana from a drug dealer known as “AJ.”

Ellis’ girlfriend said once the accused drug dealer discovered the missing drugs, she confronted them with a pistol.

The witness told police the woman placed the pistol to both of their heads and threatened to shoot them if the marijuana was not returned.

According to the criminal complaint, Ellis’ girlfriend was able to leave the home but moments later a neighbor discovered Ellis’ had been shot.

Police say a relative of Hammond told investigators he spoke with Hammond after the murder and that she told him she shot Ellis because she believed he stole the marijuana.

Hammond is facing murder, wanton endangerment, and presenting a firearm in commission of a felony.

The case against Hammond was sent to a grand jury in June.

Hammond was indicted in December.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.