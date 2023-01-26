ATV, tools stolen from church

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A garage belonging to a church was broken into and burglarized Monday evening, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Deputies say video surveillance shows two unidentified people exiting the church’s garage pushing an ATV between Monday around 11:00 p.m. and Tuesday around 1:00 a.m.

The ATV is described as a gray, 2022 Polaris Sportsman 570 with a West Virginia registration plate of 006439.

The ATV has a black cooler box on the back, whip style accent lighting on the back, and accent lighting underneath.

Other items stolen were three STIHL weed eaters, a STIHL pressure washer, a Harbor Freight air compressor, and six automotive-style keys.

All the tools are engraved with the letters “MPBC.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.