Benefits of yoga with Yoga Power

Yoga Power 01/24/2023
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From getting fit for the new year to relieving winter blues, yoga can have plenty of benefits.

Jamie Dickenson, owner of Yoga Power, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what yoga means to her.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday evening.
Crews demolish apartment building after fire
It happened around 1:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64
Tractor-tailer crash shuts down westbound lanes, 1 taken to hospital
Hedrick was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, possession with intent to...
SHERIFF | DUI driver with meth in pants kicks deputy in face during arrest
Hammond is facing murder, wanton endangerment and presenting a firearm in commission of a felony.
Woman charged with murder following drug-related shooting pleads not guilty
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

School Lingo with Cabell County Schools
School lingo with Cabell County Schools
Teays Valley Tuesday 1/24/23
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Investigation underway after body found in river
Snow showery Thursday
First Warning Forecast