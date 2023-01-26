Benefits of yoga with Yoga Power

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From getting fit for the new year to relieving winter blues, yoga can have plenty of benefits.

Jamie Dickenson, owner of Yoga Power, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what yoga means to her.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.