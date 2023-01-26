Fire alarms did not go off during fire, Regal Apartments owner says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire alarms at the Regal Apartments building in Charleston did not sound Wednesday afternoon, according to the property owner.

Patriot Services Group says it confirmed with the independent fire monitoring company and the Fire Marshal that the building did have a functioning fire detection system as of Wednesday morning. However, the company says since the fire started in the attic, smoke “did not reach sensors” before it was noticed.

“It appears that given the nature and location of the fire, such detectors did not sound prior to the firefighters removing all tenants and occupants,” Patriot Services Group said Thursday.

“The building was structurally sound, and we are unaware of any structural or safety related issues. Based on the age of the building, a whole-building fire suppression system was not required; individual units and common areas contained functioning smoke and CO2 detectors,” Patriot Services Group wrote.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment building along Kanawha Blvd just before 3 p.m. Wednesday as heavy smoke and flames rose from the roof.

No one was injured, and all 35 residents were accounted for.

Firefighters fought the flames well into the night Wednesday and ultimately had to begin tearing the structure down.

Crews say the demolition of the building will continue throughout the day Thursday.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire yet.

The Red Cross is assisting those affected. The organization is taking donations for basic needs like clothes.

Donations are also being accepted at Mountain Mission in Charleston.

