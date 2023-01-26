How to donate to victims of the Regal Apartments fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three dozen people were displaced following a massive fire Wednesday at an apartment building in Charleston along Kanawha Boulevard.

As crews demolish the four-story apartment building, donations are pouring in for the victims that lost everything as flames ripped through the building.

If you want to make a non-monetary donation such as clothing, phone charges, toiletry items, or other supplies, drop them off at Mountain Mission located at 1620 Seventh Avenue in Charleston.

Monetary donations should be made to United Way of Central WV or by CLICKING HERE. Officials say when making the donation write Regal Apartment fire in the donor notes.

Pet supplies are not needed at this time thanks to a donation by Dog Bless, Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, and Greater Good.

