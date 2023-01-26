Investigation underway after body found in river

By Blake Whitener
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is leading an investigation after finding a body in the Levisa Fork River.

A release from KSP says a man fled from a vehicle and jumped into the river during a traffic stop on US 23.

Rescue squads and fire departments searched the river and found the body of Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, in the river.

Gooslin’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

