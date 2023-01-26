Man accused of shooting officer sentenced

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods, Ky. police officer in May 2022 entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison.

Jonathan Smithers, of Catlettsburg, entered the plea in Greenup County Circuit Court on Jan. 26, 2023, in the shooting of officer Tom Robinson, according to Commonwealth Attorney Melvin Leonhart.

Officer Robinson was shot in the 100 block of East Street in Flatwoods while responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person.

“The good Lord had His hand on Tommy that night,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Melvin Leonhart. “It is the only reason he is still with us today.”

Smithers also received a life sentence for federal offenses related to the shooting. The life sentences will run consecutively.

For previous coverage on this story >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.