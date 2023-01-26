Man wanted for ramming cruiser, throwing meth out car window during pursuit

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of ramming a deputy’s cruiser several times during a police pursuit.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man known to be trafficking drugs.

Instead of stopping, deputies reported Shawn Risner, aka Shug, took off on Route 152 from Dunlow.

During the chase, Risner is accused of ramming a deputy’s cruiser twice and side swiping the police vehicle. The pursuit traveled through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area.

Deputies ended their pursuit for safety reasons after Risner drove up a muddy hill.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit was able to locate a handgun with an extended magazine and a large bag of methamphetamine weighing approximately a quarter pound that deputies say was thrown from the vehicle.

Sheriff Thompson stated that warrants were issued for the suspect for felony fleeing, destruction of property, possession with intent to deliver, pseudoephedrine altered, assault on a police officer, and prohibited person possessing a firearm.

Risner was already wanted for a parole violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials report a passenger in the vehicle has been identified and deputies advise them to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 304-272-6378.

