Ohio announces 2023 football games

ATHENS, Ohio— The Ohio football program announced their 2023 home and away opponents today (Jan. 25). Homecoming is set for Saturday, October 7; the opponent is to be determined. The Bobcats are set to host LIU (Sept. 2), Iowa State (Sept. 16), Kent State, Miami, Central Michigan and Western Michigan at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

They will take on San Diego State (Aug. 26), Florida Atlantic (Sept. 9), Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo and Northern Illinois on the road. Dates for Mid-American Conference games will be announced later this spring.

