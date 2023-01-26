Ohio announces 2023 football games

Ohio Bobcats To Suspend Football Operations Due To Coronavirus
Ohio Bobcats To Suspend Football Operations Due To Coronavirus(WSAZ)
By Ohio University
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST
ATHENS, Ohio— The Ohio football program announced their 2023 home and away opponents today (Jan. 25). Homecoming is set for Saturday, October 7; the opponent is to be determined. The Bobcats are set to host LIU (Sept. 2), Iowa State (Sept. 16), Kent State, Miami, Central Michigan and Western Michigan at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

They will take on San Diego State (Aug. 26), Florida Atlantic (Sept. 9), Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo and Northern Illinois on the road. Dates for Mid-American Conference games will be announced later this spring.

