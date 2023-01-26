Snow returns on chilled winds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another spring in winter day is under our belts. It may seem odd that we started the day with a chilled rain mixed with wet snow and sleet in parts of the region before temperatures rebounded under the partial sun into the 60s. But that description of is perfect for a March day where the seasons can’t make up their mind who is charge! Reports of some big wet snow and sleet clumps not with-standing, Wednesday will be known for a healthy morning rain that averaged half an inch. That brings the monthly rainfall to 2.65″ in Huntington which is close to normal for this point in the new year.

Tonight rain showers will mix with snow overnight as a chilling west wind arrives. Lows by dawn near but slightly above freezing suggest mainly wet roads. The caveat focuses on any road where a bit of slush has collected in the hills. There some slick downhill driving can be found.

Thursday looks to be a grey and cold as temperatures hover in the mid-30s with a wind chill in the 20s all day long. Snow will fall off and on in flurry form with any heavier squall capable of a grassy, rooftop coating. Any coating may well melt away once the snow ceases and skies brighten a tad.

Friday is a candidate for some slick roads and an alteration in the school schedule as a fresh overnight coating combines with lows in the upper 20s to introduce black ice into the weather equation. Skies should brighten and snow melt away in time for the start of the “Z”, the WSAZ Wrestling Invitational. Highs will make it above freezing into the upper 30s.

The weekend looks to be a 50-50 affair with sunshine on Saturday and Grey skies with showers on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the 40s.

