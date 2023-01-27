Accident causing significant traffic delays in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers in Lawrence County 911 said a car accident is causing significant traffic delays on Route 52 and on other roads filtering into Huntington.

The accident happened near the on-ramp to the 17th Street bridge on Rt 52.

Traffic is backed up on Rt. 52, St. Rt. 7 and near both the 31st Street Bridge and the 17th Street bridge.

Dispatchers said roads are slick and drivers are urged to use caution in that area.

