Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies

J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83.
J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83.(Engle-Bowling Funeral Home)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died.

According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83.

Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire & Safety Equipment Company and was the founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Smith was also part of the Gideons, and actively distributed bibles throughout the community.

Smith is survived by his wife Joyce, two children, a step-son, his brother Melvin, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Smith will be from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, with his funeral at noon on Saturday. Both will be at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home.

