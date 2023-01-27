MU falls in double OT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Jamari Blackmon hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds of the second overtime and his 35 points led UL Monroe past Marshall 86-82 in double overtime on Thursday night.

Blackmon drilled a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66-66 and force the first overtime, and his two free throws with 14 seconds left in first overtime pulled the Warhawks within two, 74-72 before Thomas Howell tied the game five seconds later with a dunk to send the game to a second extra period.

Blackmon added eight rebounds and three steals for the Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference). Howell scored 21 points and added 15 rebounds. Tyreke Locure was 6 of 18 shooting (5 for 11 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

Taevion Kinsey led the way for the Thundering Herd (17-5, 6-3) with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Andrew Taylor added 17 points and six assists for Marshall. In addition, Kamdyn Curfman had 15 points and two steals. The Thundering Herd ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Here’s the highlights and post-game reaction from the game.

