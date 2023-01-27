Overnight flurries offer risk of school delays

Winter delivers cold and flurries
Grassy dusting likely overnight
Grassy dusting likely overnight(Source: Charlie Sullivan via Twitter)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter known for a 4 day Polar Vortex during the holidays, the amount of snow we have endured has been negligible. To this point in the winter, we have only measured a mere few inches of snow. Tonight into Friday morning offers a sneaky chance for a coating of snow so school delays/closings are likely in spots. Still inches of snow are not predicted except in the high country.

The forecast, tonight snow flurries and a scattered heavier snow squall will pass through aided by a stiff westerly breeze. Evening melting will leave behind damp spots for when the temperature drops below freezing. So even a dusting of snow can render bridges slick. Hence the notion of school delays come Friday morning. Low temperature will settle back to the upper 20s.

Friday will see the last of the flurries depart during the morning to be replaced by blue skies and a chilled breeze in the afternoon. Highs will make a run at 40 though wind chills in the shade will feel quite cold.

Friday night a partial cloud cover will keep temperatures from getting much below freezing. Then Saturday will sport partial sunshine as highs aim for 50 on a gusty southwest breeze. Sunday will turn overcast with rain showers as highs make it into the 40s.

Next week will start moderate with highs in the 40s before a trend toward colder sets in by mid-late week. Too soon to tell how a late week southern storm will affect us.

