Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car

Published: Jan. 27, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.

A short time later, another call came into 911 to report another hit-and-run with three additional cars being hit that were parked on the street.

An officer then found a man and a young child walking down the street, according to the complaint. The officer smelled alcohol on the man’s breath. The officers stated in the complaint a car was found in that area with damage to the front that was registered to the suspect.

Officers charged the man with 11 misdemeanor crimes including child neglect creating risk of injury, DUI with a child in the car, three counts of DUI causing injury, and six counts of property damage.

