Queen of Clean | Cleaning your blow dryer

Cleaning Blow Dryer

About this Tip:

How to clean the blow dryer to keep the filter clean.

How to:

1. Always be sure the blow dryer is unplugged before cleaning.

2. To keep blow dryers functioning well and from overheating, it’s important to clean the air filter area at the back of the blow dryer.

3. Most blow dryers have a cover that goes over a screen or filter. This filters lint at the air intake. If this clogs up with hair, lint, and fuzz, the dryer can overheat and burn out. This is usually removable. Check the back end of your dryer. The cover will usually turn or pop off. If in doubt, refer to your instructions.

4. Remove this cover and brush the screen area with a soft brush. If it is removable you can wash it, allow to dry, and then replace it. Finish by replacing the cover.

5. If the cover is not removable, use the soft brush to reach in and brush out the lint and dust.

6. If you have styling product residue on the dryer, use rubbing alcohol on a paper towel or cloth to clean it off.

Warnings & Cautions:

Unplug dryer prior to cleaning

Linda Says:

This will allow the dryer to work more efficiently and speed up the drying process. I suggest doing this every 3 months

