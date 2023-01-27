Regal Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire that destroyed the Regal Apartments building on Wednesday afternoon in Charleston has been ruled undetermined by investigators from the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.

Crews demolish apartment building after fire

The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured, and all 35 tenants were accounted for.

The Charleston Fire Department said the investigation included interviews, scene analysis, and the review of privately owned video surveillance.

With the cause ruled as undetermined, fire officials are calling the case ‘closed.’

Investigators cited extensive damage and structural instability from the fire.

Late into the evening Wednesday, crews began tearing down the Regal Apartments building following a partial roof collapse.

Fire officials say after the fire the building constructed in 1930 is now a hazard to the community and are urging a date be scheduled for complete demolition.

For previous coverage:

Fire alarms did not go off during fire, Regal Apartments owner says

How to donate to victims of the Regal Apartments fire

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.