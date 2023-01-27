Regal Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’

Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday evening.
Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday evening.(Kim Rafferty)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire that destroyed the Regal Apartments building on Wednesday afternoon in Charleston has been ruled undetermined by investigators from the Charleston Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.

Crews demolish apartment building after fire

The Regal Apartments along Kanawha Blvd. caught fire about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured, and all 35 tenants were accounted for.

The Charleston Fire Department said the investigation included interviews, scene analysis, and the review of privately owned video surveillance.

With the cause ruled as undetermined, fire officials are calling the case ‘closed.’

Investigators cited extensive damage and structural instability from the fire.

Late into the evening Wednesday, crews began tearing down the Regal Apartments building following a partial roof collapse.

Fire officials say after the fire the building constructed in 1930 is now a hazard to the community and are urging a date be scheduled for complete demolition.

For previous coverage:

Fire alarms did not go off during fire, Regal Apartments owner says

How to donate to victims of the Regal Apartments fire

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns after running from police
Man drowns in river after running from police
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Fire destroyed the Regal Apartments in Charleston Wednesday evening.
Crews demolish apartment building after fire
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news...
Prosecutor: No charges to be filed in officer-involved shooting
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering
Health and fitness in 2023
Health and fitness in 2023