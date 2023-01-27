State Police search Logan coffee shop

Hot Cup Coffee Shop
Hot Cup Coffee Shop(Todd Mooney)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Police in Logan County executed a search warrant at a coffee shop Friday morning.

Troopers searched Hot Cup Coffee Shop on Stratton Street as part of a sexual assault and child pornography investigation, according to investigators.

Troopers said the investigation started earlier this week and no arrests have been made.

During the execution of the search warrant on Friday, troopers said multiple pieces of evidence were gathered.

Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said there are multiple investigations on-going and he encourages anyone with information to reach out to the West Virginia State Police or his office if they have information that may be beneficial to the investigation.

Stay with WSAZ for continued coverage of this developing story.

