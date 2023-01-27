Weekend weather a 50-50 affair

Snow-free weekend ahead for the “Z”
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last weekend of January is home to the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, the “Z” for short. The lore this weekend is all about cold and snow. This go round…the Friday morning snow, light though it was, will be the only cold and snowy period we have to deal with. Still the legend is a real not imagined one since half of the Z’s this century had had some snow (flurries at times and the big kahuna in 2016 when a foot fell). In addition 2 of 3 Z’s have had cold weather since 2000. But stop right there…isn’t it supposed to snow in late January?

Tonight clouds will increase and the breeze will stay up. This will add a windchill while holding temperatures above freezing (for most) all night long.

Saturday skies will feature partial sunshine with a stiff breeze from the southwest joining the fray. Highs will aim for the mid-50s by day’s end. Saturday night clouds will increase again with rain to follow by dawn Sunday. Then Sunday will be wet in the morning and early afternoon with a trend for later in the day drying. Highs in the 50s on Saturday will back off to the 40s on Sunday.

Next week’s weather will slowly chill down until mid-week when a southern storm will be forming. In time this latest storm will conspire with a new shot of arctic air to muster a rain to sleet and snowfall for our area. Accumulation while likely cannot be determined with certainty as to amounts this far out.

