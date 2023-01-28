2500 pills of suspected Fentanyl seized in drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Guns, thousands of pills, and cash are among the items seized after a drug bust in Chesapeake, Ohio Wednesday.

According to the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Hurricane Police Criminal Interdiction unit notified the Lawrence County Drug and Major Task Force about a large shipment of drugs that they intercepted during a traffic stop.

They learned that the shipment was going to a home located in the 300 block of Township Road.

Drug Task Force agents obtained a search warrant and during its execution, they say they found about 2,500 counterfeit pills similar to those seen at several overdose scenes. They also found about 3,000 grams of concentrated liquid hashish oil in frozen sheets, marijuana, $3,500 in cash, and Packaging and distribution materials. Police also say they found 7 guns including a rifle, a shotgun, and handguns all with ammunition.

31-year-old Donovan Spears, from Chesapeake Ohio, was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. He is being charged with 2 counts of trafficking drugs.

