Aspire Fitness Finishes 26 Hour Sweatathon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aspire Fitness is going on their eighth year of the Sweat4Surgery sweatathon. 26 hours of straight workout classes, all raising money to support an organization called Surgery on Sunday.

“The whole principle, and it’s the only of its kind in the United States of America, is to give people who are underinsured or don’t have insurance the opportunity to have free, routine, outpatient surgeries,” said owner of Aspire Fitness Josh Bowen.

Over the last eight years, Sweat4Surgery has raised over $325,000. And Saturday, on the 19th hour of this year’s sweatathon, they had already raised over $46,000. A new workout class was offered every hour on the hour, for people of all ages.

“It’s been crazy. It’s like organized chaos,” said Bowen. “We’ve got 15 different fitness brands underneath one roof. We’ve got all these different disciplines; boxing, yoga, barre, cardio, circuit training, strength training, stretching, whatever the case may be, all under one roof to give the general public a full menu of fitness things to pick. Plus, you are out here supporting a great cause.”

The sweatathon started at 4 p.m. on Friday and continued until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to helping perform the surgeries.

“You’re working out, you’re doing it for a great cause, you’re raising money, and it’s just a great experience,” said Reagan Leroy, a fitness instructor at Aspire. “I’m so glad I got to enjoy it.”

If you didn’t make it to sweatathon but are still interested in donating to Surgery on Sunday, click here.

