Aspire Fitness Finishes 26 Hour Sweatathon

Fitness Class at Sweatathon
Fitness Class at Sweatathon(WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aspire Fitness is going on their eighth year of the Sweat4Surgery sweatathon. 26 hours of straight workout classes, all raising money to support an organization called Surgery on Sunday.

“The whole principle, and it’s the only of its kind in the United States of America, is to give people who are underinsured or don’t have insurance the opportunity to have free, routine, outpatient surgeries,” said owner of Aspire Fitness Josh Bowen.

Over the last eight years, Sweat4Surgery has raised over $325,000. And Saturday, on the 19th hour of this year’s sweatathon, they had already raised over $46,000. A new workout class was offered every hour on the hour, for people of all ages.

“It’s been crazy. It’s like organized chaos,” said Bowen. “We’ve got 15 different fitness brands underneath one roof. We’ve got all these different disciplines; boxing, yoga, barre, cardio, circuit training, strength training, stretching, whatever the case may be, all under one roof to give the general public a full menu of fitness things to pick. Plus, you are out here supporting a great cause.”

The sweatathon started at 4 p.m. on Friday and continued until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to helping perform the surgeries.

“You’re working out, you’re doing it for a great cause, you’re raising money, and it’s just a great experience,” said Reagan Leroy, a fitness instructor at Aspire. “I’m so glad I got to enjoy it.”

If you didn’t make it to sweatathon but are still interested in donating to Surgery on Sunday, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Cup Coffee Shop
State Police search Logan coffee shop
Crash
One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
The building houses the mayor's court and police station.
Officer resigns after videos surface of unauthorized party in village building
Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car
Traffic delays near 17th Street bridge
Accident, icy conditions causing significant traffic delays in Lawrence County, Ohio

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 28
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 28
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred...
Police department mourns the loss of K9 Officer
Saturday Morning 1/28/23 A block
Saturday Morning 1/28/23 A block