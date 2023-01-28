Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before filing their taxes.(Cabania via Canva)
By Josh Ninke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Tax season has started but some say that doesn’t mean you should file right away.

WAVE spoke to Carol Flynn, owner of Flynn Accounting, who said it might be best to hold off.

“Don’t file so early that you miss something. Don’t think I’ve got my W-2, I don’t need anything else, and then here comes a dividend or bank interest form,” Flynn said. “Make sure you have all of your documents before you file.”

There are a few important changes to note for your 2022 return as well. Some tax credits have reverted back to pre-pandemic levels.

Tax preparers have shared that the child tax credit has changed back to $2,000 per qualifying child. The dependent care credit, or babysitter credit, has dropped to $3,000 per child and an automatic $300 charitable cash donation credit no longer exists.

Flynn also urged taxpayers to look out for possible scams during this year’s tax season. She said don’t respond to anyone claiming to be from the IRS over the phone or through text messages.

“Don’t do it. It’s a scam,” Flynn said.

According to Flynn, the IRS works exclusively through the mail. The service will never call or text.

Tax Day is April 18, when individual income tax returns are due to be submitted to the federal government, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Cup Coffee Shop
State Police search Logan coffee shop
Crash
One taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash
The building houses the mayor's court and police station.
Officer resigns after videos surface of unauthorized party in village building
Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car
Traffic delays near 17th Street bridge
Accident, icy conditions causing significant traffic delays in Lawrence County, Ohio

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 28
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 28
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
Fitness Class at Sweatathon
Aspire Fitness Finishes 26 Hour Sweatathon
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case