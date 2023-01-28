First Warning Forecast | Damp finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least Saturday was a gorgeous day because Sunday’s weather is looking anything but. Rain showers push in overnight, and a widespread steady rain is on tap for Sunday morning. Fortunately, no wintry precipitation is expected as temperatures stay well above freezing. While the steady rain exits Sunday afternoon, patchy drizzle will be left behind, along with a chilly, breezy overcast. For the week ahead, several systems look to pass close by, though the region is right on the northern edge of most of this precipitation. Right now, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday are favored for precipitation to reach into the area. Monday and Thursday will see rain, while some snow may creep in on Tuesday morning.

Saturday evening sees an increase in cloud cover as temperatures fall to the low 40s by midnight.

Clouds continue to increase Saturday night, with rain showers pushing in after midnight. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s.

On Sunday, expect a widespread and steady rain for the morning hours. For the afternoon, the rain tapers to patchy drizzle as clouds remain. High temperatures only reach the mid 40s with a stiff breeze.

Monday stays cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

There is the chance for snow showers Tuesday morning, followed by a drier afternoon as clouds linger. A cold day is in store with temperatures staying in the 30s.

Wednesday sees breaks in the overcast as afternoon highs near the 40-degrees mark.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures rise to near 40 degrees again.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

